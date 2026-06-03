Dynasty Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Oronde Gadsden and Dalton Kincaid could be great buy lows

The tight end position has never felt this good in Dynasty. We have had an influx of new talent, as evidenced by the fact that 10 of the top 12 tight ends in the rankings below will be 25 or older when the 2026 NFL season kicks off. We also still have Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, and Dallas Goedert hanging around in their 30s with top 10 upside. It seems like everyone should have a tight end they are either excited about for the future, or content with in the present.

But that isn't the way Dynasty Fantasy Football works, is it? In most leagues, there is someone with multiple top 12 tight ends. I have multiple rosters with some combination of Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, and Harold Fannin, Jr. I also have a two tight end league with Dallas Goedert and absolutely no one else I would ever want to start. So even though the position feels better than it ever has, it is always a good time to be looking for buy-low options. Two of my favorites are Oronde Gadsden and Dalton Kincaid. In recent ADP on Dynasty League Football, Kincaid is being drafted as TE15, behind both Kittle and Andrews. I would say it is close to 50/50 whether he outscores those guys in 2026, and he should have a much longer future in the NFL.

I recently did a one-man mailbag on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, where we discussed trading McBride or Fannin if you have both. Check it out:

Gadsden recently saw his value take a small hit because the team signed David Njoku. I am simply not sure Njoku matters anymore, and I certainly wouldn't want to bet on him playing a full season. He has missed 11 games in the past two seasons and averaged an abysmal 5.5 yards per target when he was on the field. I think it's telling that his former head coach, Kevin Stefanski, didn't bring Njoku with him to Atlanta. Gadsden, meanwhile, was on an 800-yard pace as a 22-year-old after he became a full-time player. If you can find him for less than top 12 value, I would jump at the opportunity.

I have been pretty skeptical of Kincaid, but a lot of that has to do with price. Now, after Kincaid led all tight ends with 2.83 yards per route run in 2025, his price is falling. He says he is feeling the best he has in the past few years, and there is some hope that a healthy Kincaid sees his snap share rise, which has been his biggest problem. I would love to have him as my TE2, because if he does become a full-time player, he might just be a top-six tight end.

One more potential buy low is Brenton Strange. He averaged 11 PPR FPPG after he came back from injury in Week 12 and has been very good at producing yards after the catch (5.0 per reception) for his career. He's also still just 25 years old himself. If he happens to run into some touchdown luck in 2026, he could have a very good Fantasy season even with the Jaguars crowded receiver room.

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings: