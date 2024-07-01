As we inch our way towards the start of training camp, many Fantasy Football players are just beginning to emerge from their slumber. Now, I know that if you're reading my Dynasty content in the offseason, you never went into hibernation...just like you know that half of your league did. So as they awake it's a great time to try to engage them in trade talks. With that in mind, I'm sharing some of my favorite Dynasty buys as we head into the preseason. There can be several things that make a player a Dynasty buy. For a contender, it's simply someone who can help you win a ring this season, what else really matters? For others, it may be a player who I expect to greatly increase his value this season, or simply someone the industry is simply too low on. The best buys fit multiple categories.

By far my favorite tight end buy is Pat Freiermuth and I do believe he could fit all three categories. He is coming off the worst year of his career, plagued by injuries and poor quarterback play, and he's fallen to TE14 in consensus rankings because of it. But he's still my TE9 because I expect Arthur Smith and Russell Wilson to improve things in a hurry. I wrote about Freiermuth as a Dynasty buy last month, so you can read more about it here. He should be easy to buy for a 2025 Round 2 pick, but I would start by offering a third.

Honestly, there are a handful of rookie tight ends I am interested in buying, but because of the nature of rookie right ends, I am perfectly fine waiting until they struggle at the start of the season. Ben Sinnott is my favorite as I expect him to begin the year behind Zach Ertz, just like Trey McBride did last year. Ja'Tavion Sanders and Jared Wiley are even cheaper options, with Wiley being someone you are more likely to pick up off the waiver wire for free unless Travis Kelce misses time early in the year. Sanders is the one that concerns me when it comes to waiting because he may just be the starting tight end Week 1 for the Panthers. If that happens and he has some good touchdown luck to open the year, he may be more expensive than his Round 3 rookie draft cost. If you haven't had your rookie draft yet, be looking for Sinnott, Sanders, and Theo Johnson in Round 3. You can wait until Round 4 for Wiley.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: