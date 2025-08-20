The vast majority of the Dynasty Fantasy Football analysts I have come to know in my time in the industry prefer tiers to rankings. We believe they are more indicative of reality, as opposed to linear rankings, and they are more helpful for Fantasy managers. Some managers feel the same, but the other thing most Fantasy analysts know is that rankings are still king. People want an answer when they ask, "Colston Loveland or Tyler Warren?" Even if the best answer is: "they're in the same tier." This month, as we head ever closer to point-scoring season in Dynasty leagues, I have decided to give you both. Below you will find updated rankings and tiers for the tight end position.

The strange thing about tiers at the tight end position is that the top two players at the position occupy their own tier. While some people may disagree, I have a significant gap in value between Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and Sam LaPorta, with LaPorta falling into three tiers with Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, T.J. Hockenson, and George Kittle.

At first look it may seem strange to have the rookies tiered together with vets like Hockenson and Kittle. While I prefer the young guys overall, I think it is also instructive to show that a true contender would probably prefer Kittle or Hockenson, who have much better chances of helping a team win a championship in 2025. Kittle's chances are better but with Jordan Addison suspended for three games of the season and the lack of wide receiver depth in Minnesota. Don't forget, Hockenson was the TE1 in Fantasy when he tore his ACL in 2023. Nearly two years removed from that injury, he's a solid trade target for contenders.

The only significant riser in the top 20 this month is Kyle Pitts. I can hear the objections already. No tight end has cost Fantasy mangers more and produced less over the last four years. But he doesn't even turn 25 until October and his cost is as low as it has ever been. Darnell Mooney's injure could give him more target opportunities and Michael Penix has been talking up his tight end this offseason. It doesn't take much at the position to become a difference maker and Pitts still has the same traits that made us think he could be that guy in the past. If you can acquire him for a Round 2 rookie pick right now, especially in a tight end premium league, that is an investment that could pay big dividends.

I recently had Bob Gilchrist from Fantasy Cares on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. We talked about our favorite Dynasty buys including Pitts, Travis Kelce, and Harold Fannin Jr. Check it out:

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Tiers: