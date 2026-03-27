There used to be a running joke around these parts, you have probably heard me reference it. Year after year, someone would claim that tight end was a deep position in Fantasy Football, year after year, the position would disappoint, and we would settle for starting tight ends averaging nine Fantasy points per game. Maybe it is not a joke so much as a tragic comedy. Regardless, I can't even pretend to be joking when I say this: The tight end position is deep in Dynasty Fantasy Football, and it is only going to get deeper when we get to the NFL Draft.

I have discussed some of this earlier this offseason, but a quick recap. Before the offseason starter we already had two elite tight ends in Brock Bowers and Trey McBride. They were followed by the three-star rookies, Colston Loveland, Harold Fannin Jr., and Tyler Warren. For most people, Tucker Kraft was also in the top six, and Sam LaPorta was considered a good, young, starting tight end. That's seven good tight ends before we ever got to the contender-only options like George Kittle, Hunter Henry, or Jake Ferguson. There were also a handful of exciting young tight ends like Oronde Gadsden and Mason Taylor. As I've highlighted before, it looked pretty good before the offseason.

Then Kyle Pitts stayed in Atlanta with Kevin Stefanski, a head coach whose offense revolves around the tight end.

Then Sam LaPorta got Drew Petzing, who runs Stefanski's system, and just oversaw Trey McBride's rise to stardom.

Then Isaiah Likely landed in New York with his former head coach and no significant competition standing in his way to be second on the Giants in targets.

All three tight ends hit the jackpot from a projections standpoint. There is a very good argument we now have nine very good starting tight ends before we ever get to the contender or rebuilder-only options. Incredibly, the position has another boost coming.

Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers could both be drafted in Round 1 after phenomenal showings at the NFL combine. And recently, I had Matthew Rupert from Couch Scouts on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, and he argued that Justin Joly from NC State should actually be the TE2 in this class. This tight end class has depth as well. In other words, the rebuilding options at tight end are about to get even better.

So, in the matter of a couple of months, the top 10 at tight end looks better, and the Draft is providing more young options for rebuilders. And honestly, it has been a pretty decent month for contender-only options as well. The biggest question mark, Travis Kelce, is back for at least one more season. There's no reason to think he won't be a top 12 tight end when Patrick Mahomes is healthy. Dallas Goedert surprisingly returned to Philadelphia after his 11-touchdown season in 2025. It is just awesome news all around.

The only potential negative of all this positivity is that one of the reasons we have valued truly great tight ends is that replacement cost is so low. Now that it isn't hard to find a tight end who can score you 10 or 11 Fantasy points per game, the value of the top tight ends does suffer just a little bit. Combine that with the fact that McBride is no longer in one of the most tight-end-friendly offenses in the league, and I believe he is an excellent sell candidate, even though he remains the clear TE2 in my rankings below. I say this as a huge supporter of McBride; he is my most rostered tight end in Dynasty behind Fannin.

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings: