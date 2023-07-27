The biggest question at tight end in Dynasty is, "how many more years can Travis Kelce keep doings this?" The second biggest question is, "does the position matter at all once he's done?"

Kelce's dominance at tight end is unprecedented. He has seven straight 1,000-yard seasons and he has been the No. 1 tight end in Fantasy in six of those seasons. Remarkably, despite losing Tyreek Hill and gthe attention he drew, Kelce didn't show any signs of slowing down in 2023. His 78.7 yards per game was actually 10% higher than his career mark and his 8.8 yards per target was still elite for any position. He even set a career-high with 12 touchdowns.

Still, he'll turn 34 years old in October. Father Time remains undefeated, and he often comes quickly. Antonio Gates posted 821 yards and 12 TDs at Age 34 then never had more than 630 yards receiving in a season again, and only had one more year with more than five touchdowns. On the flip side, Tony Gonzalez was still putting up 859 and eight at 37 years old. If we assume Kelce has one to four more years of elite production that seems safe, and it's enough to keep him at the top of the Dynasty tight end rankings.

Listen to the latest episode of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty here:

After Kelce, it is a bunch of question marks. Mark Andrews is TE2, but he has a new offensive coordinator and the team just added both Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham. Kyle Pitts is still just 22 years old but he has Desmond Ridder at quarterback and Arthur Smith at Head Coach. Both George Kittle and Darren Waller are on the cusp of aging out themselves. T.J. Hockenson and Dallas Goedert may be the safest starters for the next five years but they've also given us no reason to think they can be truly elite Fantasy options.

All of this is to say that in 2023 punting the position is more appealing than ever. And unless guys like Pitts, Greg Dulcich, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Trey McBride, and Michael Mayer seriously deliver on their potential, it may just stay that way for a long time.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: