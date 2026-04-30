If you consumed any of my Dynasty content last year it is likely you knew my biggest source of pride in the 2025 class: Harold Fannin Jr.. I was a round higher on Fannin than consensus in rookie drafts and he delivered in a big way with 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns in an absolutely atrocious offensive environment. The Browns were 31st in passing yards and 30th in passing touchdowns and yet Fannin was still a top 10 tight end. Remarkable.

Unfortunately, very little has gone right for Fannin since. Kevin Stefanski, one of the most tight-end-friendly head coaches in the NFL, is gone. The quarterback room has not been upgraded at all. Then, during the NFL Draft, the Browns spent two top 40 picks on wide receivers. KC Concepcion is more likely to impact Fannin's target share than Denzel Boston, but regardless, there is no question the Browns now have more talent in the receiver room. It is difficult to view Fannin as anything other than an offseason loser, even if I still think he's an awesome player with a bright future.

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Back in January, I had Fannin ranked as TE4 in Dynasty, behind only Brock Bowers, Tyler Warren, and Colston Loveland. Today, Fannin is my TE8. In terms of actual value, that slide is a little overblown, because he is closer on the trade chart to TE4 (Tyler Warren) than he is to TE10 (Oronde Gadsden). But it is a slide no less. And that slide had been reflected in some recent trade negotiations I had. I approached a team with Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts, and Fannin on their roster and asked them which one would be cheapest. The answer was Fannin.

Pitts is now the tight end for Stefanski, and he is one of the big offseason risers. So is Sam LaPorta, who now has Drew Petzig calling plays. Petzig is a Stefanski disciple and oversaw Trey McBride's meteoric rise. Both of these offenses have the potential to be more tight-end-centric than the Browns.

One last factor that could influence that is who wins the Browns' starting quarterback job. I said they did not improve their quarterback room, but they did get Deshaun Watson healthy and Watson could be the favorite to start Week 1. Of all the quarterbacks who played for Stefanski, Watson had the lowest tight end target rate. This is in contrast to Shedeur Sanders, who force-fed targets to Fannin down the stretch. That could matter for 2026 projections, but Fannin's long-term QB probably isn't on the roster.

Travis Kelce is a riser in these rankings. The Chiefs focused on defense early in the draft and probably didn't draft anyone who will impact the target share for Rashee Rice or Kelce. He should only be rostered by contenders, but because of his age he could once again be a cheap addition for a team trying to win a title this year. He was a top-five tight end with Patrick Mahomes last year.

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings: