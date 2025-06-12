Everyone loves a good controversy, right? Well, Tier 4 of my Dynasty tight end rankings is where you will find plenty of that below. It starts at the top, with Tyler Warren a tier lower than Colston Loveland. It runs all the way to the bottom with my pre-draft darling Harold Fannin, Jr. In between you find win-now pieces like George Kittle, David Njoku, and Travis Kelce as well as last-chance hopeful Dalton Kincaid. I have little doubt there is something for everyone to disagree with. I think my methodology will explain some of the fuss, but player evaluations certainly factor into it as well.

As a rule, I tier players in Dynasty by what they are worth on my trade chart. That doesn't mean I would deal Warren for Fannin straight up, but as my trade chart shows, I value Warren closer to Fannin than Loveland. The benefit is that it can show trade partners moving in different directions and targets that make sense for trade. I do not have high expectations for Warren or Fannin in Year 1, so a deal for a T.J. Hockenson or George Kittle (giving extra if you're dealing Fannin and receiving extra if you're dealing Warren) might make sense if you are a win-now team.

Perhaps the best example of that is with Njoku and Fannin. They'll be teammates this year and I expect Njoku to be a top-six tight end and Fannin to be a bench or taxi stash. But Njoku is a free agent this year and Fannin is a perfect fit for what Kevin Stefanski likes to do with his tight ends. Njoku is also turning 29 in July and has only played 16 games twice in the last six seasons. Most people aren't as high on Fannin as I am, so you could likely get a decent pick with Njoku to get Fannin and it is quite possible Fannin is the best Dynasty player by 2026.

The last word of caution I will offer is that these tiers are based on my values, not consensus opinion. Consensus opinion is higher on Warren and most will have him in the same tier as Loveland, if not ranked ahead of him. It's perfectly reasonable for you to find disagreements with me over certain individual plays, in fact, I would suggest it. If you're a believer in Warren (or anyone else you think I have tiered too low) value them like you do, not like I do.

I had Theo Gremminger on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to break down my top three tiers at each position. Check it out:

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Tiers: