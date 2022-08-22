After the 2021 season, it would have been understandable if you assumed Evan Engram was done as a tight end who might be drafted in Fantasy. Engram had his worst year as a pro, setting career lows in yards per target, yards per catch, and yards per game. This came a year after setting career lows in all of those numbers in 2020. Engram, while only 27, was clearly in decline and it was hard to imagine what, or who could turn that around.

Enter Doug Pederson.

Pederson's offense has been the most tight end friendly in the league. In his last three seasons in Philadelphia, his team targeted the position on 32% of their throws, a full three points higher than the Ravens last year. So when Pederson was hired by the Jaguars, and then they gave Evan Engram $9 million, fully guaranteed, the door creaked back open to him being a Fantasy contributor again.

It can be dangerous to take coaching tendencies from a coach's past on a different team. After all, Pederson did have Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert in Philadelphia. But we already know that Trevor Lawrence will look to his tight end, Dan Arnold led the team in target share for a month and a half last year. And, like Pederson's past Eagles teams, the Jaguars don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Of the tight ends outside of my top five tiers below, no one has a better chance at 100 targets than Engram. And 100 isn't anywhere close to his ceiling. That makes him one of the best cheap buy lows at the position for a contender. Because despite his recent play, Pederson's history and Lawrence's potential give Engram league-winning upside that comes nearly for free.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end tiers: