On Tuesday's episode of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty I was joined by Jagger May of Footballguys, We talked about our favorite offseason buys and some of the biggest Dynasty risers of the postseason. My favorite tight end buys were Kyle Pitts and Cole Kmet, but here I want to talk about May's favorite buy at the position, Michael Mayer.

As you'll see in the tiers below, I have Mayer in Tier 3 with Kmet, David Njoku, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle. That's obviously a wide range of both archetypes and ages, but the grouping confirms that I am in agreement on Mayer's status as one of the most underrated tight ends in Dynasty.

If you look at the Fantasy Pros Consensus Dynasty rankings, Mayer checks in at TE14, and Kmet (TE13) is the only othr tight end in my third tier ranked outside of the top nine. Likewise, the latest ADP over at Dynasty League Football shows Mayer at TE18, with everyone but Kmet (TE15) ranked at least nine spots higher. That means if you value Mayer similarly to these other guys you can expect a bonus in any trade you make for him. This is exactly what a team with Kelce or Kittle should do if they're starting a rebuild.

As for why you should like Mayer this much, he's a 22-year-old who was just drafted in the second round and he really performed quite well last year when given a chance. He saw at least five targets in four games last year and delivered double-digit Fantasy points in all but one of them. Don't worry too much about the counting stats, despite what Sam LaPorta did this season, most young tight ends need time to acclimate to the NFL.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end tiers: