Since the Lions drafted T.J. Hockenson eighth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft there has been a constant tug-of-war between his perceived upside and his rather mediocre actual performance.

In the very first game of Hockenson's NFL career, he caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. At that very moment, there was a case where he should be ranked as TE1 in Dynasty. He only topped 50 yards once the rest of the season.

Since then Hockenson has mixed in monster games in better disappointing stretches while slowly increasing his yards per game from 45.2 in 2020, to 48.6 in 2021, to 53.8 in 2022. And it's easy to look at his production once he joined the Vikings and think something new had happened. But honestly, it was just Hockenson being Hockenson.

Still, Hockenson sits in a tier of his own below because he's still just 26 years old and he owns a feature role in an offense that we expect to be amongst the most prolific in football. It's easy to see him jumping into Tier 1 with a hot start to the season, but I'd feel better about tiering him there if he received a contract that guaranteed to keep him in Minnesota for the long haul. I'd feel even better about it if Hockenson is able to crack the 1,000-yard mark or at least score more than six touchdowns for the first time in his career. If not, someone from Tier 3 may be coming to knock him down a peg.

Here are my updated Dynasty Tiers at tight end: