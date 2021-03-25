As we move towards the end of free agency and closer to the 2021 NFL Draft, Fantasy managers are getting excited about trading for those 2021 rookie picks. That leads to requests for me to include the picks in the Dynasty Trade Chart. I had already added a general guide, but now I've broken down my view of the value of each of the top 12 rookie picks as well as values for 2021 second and third-round picks, and 2022 rookie picks. For my efforts, I expect a lot of "Thanks, I hate it."

And I can't say that I blame you.

Dynasty trade charts are already close to impossible because of the range of motivations teams can have. Rebuilders need youth and contenders need production. That difference is exacerbated when you start talking about picks. As an example, I have the 1.01 in 2021 valued between Aaron Jones and DeAndre Hopkins. If I was a contender I wouldn't consider dealing Jones for 1.01. If I was heading into a rebuild, I might give up a player 10 spots higher, like Dalvin Cook.

My solution is an imperfect one, but I hedged. Like I do with Superflex leagues and tight-end premium leagues below, I'm empowering you to adjust the values. If you're in a full rebuild, view those picks as worth five more points than what the chart shows. If you're one of the two or three best teams in the league, drop the value by three points. Hopefully, that helps you get some deals done.

As always, this chart is based on a one-quarterback PPR league, where passing touchdowns are worth six points. It's based on leagues that start two running backs, three receivers, a tight end and a flex. If you're in a league where you can start more than one quarterback add 17 points to the quarterback values. If you're in a tight-end premium league, add 10 points to the tight ends.

If you have a specific Dynasty trade you want to discuss, hit me up on Twitter and I'll try to get it in one of the upcoming mailbags.