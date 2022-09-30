We're nearly a month into the season, so it's time for our first Dynasty trade chart of the year. I received a lot of feedback last year about a need for a Superflex trade chart, so I will be rotating this year. Every other update will be for Superflex leagues, starting with this update today.

Two quarterbacks who have gone opposite directions since the start of the season are Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields. Especially in a format where you have to start two quarterbacks, you have to prefer Tagovailoa right now. He's throwing twice as many passes per game as Fields and he has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While Fields has only fallen a few spots since August, it's not hard to see a potential bigger drop by midseason.

There's been much made about the fact that Fields hasn't thrown more than 17 passes in a game yet this season. It's a huge storyline and has a massive impact on how we view all of the Bears. But the more concerning thing from a Dynasty perspective is how bad he's been when he has thrown. His yards per attempt is actually worse than it was in his rookie year and he's thrown twice as many interceptions as he has touchdowns. To make it worse, with all those team rush attempts, Fields has only produced 95 yards on 27 attempts.

It's too early to give up on Fields in Dynasty, but particularly in a Dynasty league it's tough to have him on your roster right now. You simply cannot start him with any confidence at all, and it's hard to see that changing with the way this offense is functioning. If I was a contender I would strongly consider selling low for a quarterback who can help me win now.

Here's the updated trade chart and top 175 for Superflex PPR leagues: