The post-NFL Draft Dynasty Trade Chart is one of my favorites to produce. Part of it is getting all the rookies plugged in for the first time, and of course adjusting for all the draft day losers as well, but this also may help illustrate rookie tiers better than a rookie tiers article does. That's because the trade values clearly illustrate how different I think the players are. Here's a look at the top 12 rookies, with their trade value:

1. Bijan Robinson 43.3

2. Jahmyr Gibbs 32.3

3. Jordan Addison 20.1

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba 18.3

5. Anthony Richardson 15.0

6. Quentin Johnston 15.0

7. Zay Flowers 14.3

8. Zach Charbonnet 11.5

9. Bryce Young 11.2

10. Devon Achane 10.8

11. Jonathan Mingo 9.8

12. C.J. Stroud 9.7

As you can see, the difference between Robinson at 1 and Gibbs at 2 is bigger than the difference between Addison at 3 and Stroud at 12. If you are trying to trade up in a one-QB league, you should be targeting the first, second, or seventh pick as landing spots. I'd feel pretty good about trading down from three to seven as well. Or from nine to 12.

In a Superflex league, Richardson gets bumped up to 36 points, or pick No. 2. Young (32.2) is basically tied with Gibbs for the third most valuable and Stroud (30.7) is right behind them. In that format the tier breaks are after Pick 5 and Pick 9.

The trade chart below is for a one-quarterback PPR league where passing touchdowns are worth six points. For a league where you can start more than one QB, add 21 points to the value of the QBs. Remember that it is impossible to make a trade chart that accurately reflects value for both contenders and rebuilders. If you're a contender, you should value older players more than this chart does. If you're a rebuilder, give the youth a boost.

Here is my updated Dynasty Trade Chart: