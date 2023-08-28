The Dynasty Trade Chart is something I have managed here at CBS Sports for a few years now. Last year I tried to make it a little bit more helpful by putting out a Superflex version a couple of times a year. As we head into the 2023 NFL season, I'm going a step further. I'll now be updating each chart every other month in season. Below, you will find my one-QB trade chart, but the Superflex version from last month is still on the Dynasty Landing Page.

There are two things that stand out in this update. One, is the gap between Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and the field. I know some people are debating whether Bijan Robinson should be the top-ranked player in Fantasy. But in terms of how I see the value, it would take a pretty significant piece to move from Robinson to one of those top receivers. That's because their window is up to twice as long as Robinson's, and I would rather have them in 2023 as well.

The other thing that stands out is the lack of veterans at the top. Cooper Kupp is the only player over 27 in the top 20. Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs are the only other players over 27 in the top 25. That's because of just how much at least half of your league will discount these aging players. With that being said, it is time to start scoring points, so contenders should not be opposed to overpaying a little for guys like Kupp, Austin Ekeler, and Travis Kelce. Flags fly forever.

Here is the updated trade chart for one-quarterback leagues: