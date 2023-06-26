Over the past week I have updated my Dynasty rankings for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. In each of those pieces I gave you three to five players I am buying in Dynasty before training camp starts. These are players I'm already higher on than consensus, and players I expect will rise in the next couple of months as well. Of course, there is a flip side of that, you have to trade something to get something. Before we get to my updated Dynasty trade chart, here is one player at each position I'm trading before camp based on consensus rankings:

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 58.2 YDs 1102 TD 7 INT 5 YD/Att 6.48 View Profile

My Rank: QB14

Consensus: QB9

As a reminder, if I am listing someone as a sell based on consensus rankings, there are probably some very good reasons to like that player. For Watson, the main reason is that from 2017 through 2020 he looked like one of the best young quarterbacks in the history of football. But I don't believe a ranking of QB9 is taking into account the fact that we have not seen even a glimpse of that guy since 2020.

If things go right for Watson, it's possible he could go up in the rankings, but not by more than a couple of spots. If he starts 2023 like he finished 2022, the wheels could fall off entirely. I would rather have the first three quarterbacks drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the consensus rankings suggest you may be able to get something significant in that type of trade. There is more downside than upside with Watson.

Tony Pollard DAL • RB • #20 Att 193 Yds 1007 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

My Rank: RB18

Consensus: RB9

Pollard's redraft value could be torpedoed faster than anyone else on this list if Dallas signs Dalvin Cook or brings back Ezekiel Elliott. But even if they don't, Pollard is ranked too high at RB9. Despite his limited track record, Pollard is already 26 years old, which means you're looking at a one-to-three year window with him. While some people would suggest he'll be helped by being a backup for so long, limiting wear-and-tear, I am far more concerned that he's never had even 240 touches in a season in college or the pros. Last year was the first time Pollard saw more than 170 touches in a season and his year ended with a major lower leg injury. I have significant doubts that Dallas will expose him to more than 15 touches per game and little confidence Pollard could hold up to 17 games of that kind of workload.

I strongly prefer Josh Jacobs, who is ranked just one spot higher in consensus rankings, meaning you may be able to make that deal straight up.

Chris Godwin TB • WR • #14 Att 3 Yds 5 TD 0 FL 2 View Profile

My Rank: WR28

Consensus: WR18

At 27 years old, Chris Godwin should be in the prime of his career. It is a shame he is going to waste one of those prime years with Baker Mayfield and/or Kyle Trask throwing him the football. Expect a massive philosophical change in Tampa that results in 100-200 fewer pass attempts this season. No, that was not a typo. Godwin is not a top-20 receiver for me in redraft this year, and no 27-year-old outside the top 20 in redraft should be inside the top 20 in Dynasty.

There are four rookie receivers I prefer to Godwin in Dynasty, and more than one of them may outscore him this season.

George Kittle SF • TE • #85 TAR 86 REC 60 REC YDs 765 REC TD 11 FL 1 View Profile

My Rank: TE7

Consensus: TE5

The touchdowns at the end of 2022 were awesome, but Kittle totaled 40 or fewer yards in nine of his final 13 games last year, including the playoffs. If he gets off to that type of start and doesn't score like he did at the end of last year, he could fall out of the top 10 tight ends in Dynasty before he turns 30 in October. You could trade Kittle to a contender for Pat Freiermuth-plus right now. There's a better chance than people realize that Freiermuth outscores him this year.

Here is my updated top 150 and trade chart: