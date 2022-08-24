It's near impossible to create a trade chart that perfectly reflects trade values in Dynasty leagues. That may seem like a strange first sentence in a lede for a Dynasty trade chart. What it really is is me trying to help you use this tool in the most beneficial way. To make the illustration, let's look at the top-10 in the chart below, specifically at players four, five, seven, and 10.

CeeDee Lamb versus Cooper Kupp

Christian McCaffrey vs D'Andre Swift

It's two different sides of the same coin. If you're trying to win the title this year then Kupp and McCaffrey are clearly more valuable than Lamb and Swift. Even a quick glance at redraft rankings would confirm that. If you're not actually a contender this year then you should strongly prefer Lamb and Swift. This is the folly of a Dynasty Trade Chart. Just don't think that means you can't use it.

The first step to using the chart below is figuring out where your team is in the process. Feel free to send me your team on Twitter, I would be happy to tell you. Then use this chart as a starting point for negotiations and be willing to overpay based on what you're trying to accomplish. Because if you're a contender, Mccaffrey and Kupp are worth more than they show below. If you're a rebuilder the same goes for Breece Hall and Drake London.

Just don't use it to add up the values of three players to equal one. You should receive a 10% bonus on the values below if you're trading away the best player in the deal. Bump that up to 20% if you're receiving three players for one. For instance, I'd need 60 points of value to give up Justin Jefferson for three players. Something like Patrick Mahomes plus Marquise Brown plus Cole Kmet.

You'll notice there's a value for a 2023 1st and 2nd round pick. Don't be too sharp about trying to project where the 2023 pick is going to land next year but definitely value it less than the value below if the team you're receiving the pick from is one of the two or three best teams in the league.

The rankings below are for one-quarterback PPR leagues where you start one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, and a flex. Running backs get a boost and pass catchers fall in non-PPR leagues. If you can start two quarterbacks then give all QBs a 22-point boost. If your league is tight end premium, give tight ends an eight-point boost.