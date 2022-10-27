Next week I'll update my running back rankings and discuss this further, but the trade chart below highlights a pretty massive shift at running back with Kenneth Walker now valued as RB2.

The first thing that needs to be addressed is something I write about a lot in this space. Yes, I would rather have Saquon Barkley on a contender than Walker. But I would strongly prefer Walker over Barkley on a rebuilder and the difference is bigger for a rebuilder than the difference is for a contender. Even in redraft, I'd view Walker as a top-10 back over the rest of the season.

The other thing to address is just how much turnover we've had at the top this year. We lost Javonte Williams and Breece Hall to ACL injuries and if 2022 has taught us anything it's that we shouldn't necessarily expect them to be themselves for 17 games in 2023 either. We've also seen Najee Harris' value plummet because of continued poor efficiency. On the flip side, Saquon Barkley and Travis Etienne have surged into the top seven Etienne may even be the third-most valuable back for a rebuilding team.

The other surprise may be seeing Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the top 15. I've been higher on those two in Dynasty in the past and this year's utter collapse of the QB middle class has only strengthened that resolve. If Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Russell Wilson are all on the way out, there's a shortage of guys from the last two classes to take their place. I have optimism that the 2023 class will provide some much-needed depth at the position, but I need to see it first.

Below is my updated Dynasty trade chart. As a reminder, this is for one-quarterback PPR leagues. For leagues where you can start more than one quarterback, give a 23 point boost to QBs. Also, remember that two-for-one or three-for-one deals should not match up perfectly. I want a 10% bonus if I'm giving up the best player in a two-for-one deal. I want a 20% bonus in a three-for-one deal. This version of the trade chart was updated before Week 8.