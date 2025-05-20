Spotting undrafted free agents who have a chance to make a roster is difficult enough. Finding undrafted free agents who have the potential to become spot starters or even impact players is a different ball game. Undrafted rookies face an uphill battle once signed by an NFL franchise. Their reps are limited in favor of returning veterans and players as well as the team's actual draft picks.

Every year coaches give their spiel about how the best players will win the job but we're all smart enough to know that due to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, (CBA) rules and regulations such as time constraints and the type of drills allowed offer limited opportunities to evaluate players on the back end of the roster. The lack of on-field time that players get to develop their skill, continues to shrink and has a profound effect on who sticks around and who ultimately gets cut.

With that said, there are players in the 2025 NFL Draft who should have been draft picks but managed to fall entirely out of the draft for one reason or another. Below I'll highlight a few players who are well-positioned to make their team and eventually make an impact, despite not hearing their name called on draft day.

Quarterback

Cam Miller, Las Vegas Raiders

After Geno Smith and Aidan O'Connell, there isn't a whole lot of talent at the quarterback position for the Las Vegas Raiders. If Miller can quickly grasp the playbook, he could become QB2 in Las Vegas before the midpoint of the 2025 season. He offers something that the other Raiders quarterbacks don't possess and that's the ability to make plays with his legs. In addition to his 3,251 yards and 33 touchdowns through the air, Miller ran for 631 yards and 12 more touchdowns on the ground. From a sheer talent perspective, Miller is the second-best QB on the Raiders roster.

Where Miller can stand to improve is by using his legs to keep plays alive while keeping his eyes down the field. He also tends to hold onto the ball and wait for players to come open as opposed to throwing with anticipation. He's very accurate downfield but could stand to improve upon his accuracy in the intermediate game to allow his receivers to maximize yardage. If he continues to flesh out his game, he could be a steal for the Raiders as well as in Dynasty leagues.

Max Brosmer, Minnesota Vikings

To be frank, Max Brosmer will have an uphill battle ahead of him to make the Minnesota Vikings roster. With J.J. McCarthy penciled in as the starter and Sam Howell and Brett Rypien ahead of him, on the depth chart, it'll be interesting to see if he can accumulate enough positive reps to solidify a roster spot. Brosmer spent four years at New Hampshire before entering the transfer portal and finishing his final collegiate season as a graduate transfer at Minnesota. Upon transferring, renowned quarterback coach Quincy Avery dubbed him "The most talented passer in the portal."

In his final season at Minnesota, Brosmer threw for 2828 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for an additional five touchdowns. While he isn't quite the runner Cam Miller is, I'm a firm believer in his arm. He's proven he can make tight-window throws, and he's made significant strides in his pre-and post-snap recognition. At 24, he's the same age as third-year-veteran, Sam Howell, but he still has enough upside to pique the curiosity of the Vikings coaching staff. Look for him to work his way to the QB2 spot by the end of the season.

Running Back

Marcus Yarns, New Orleans Saints

The Saints backfield is crowded but when you examine it closely, it's plain to see how Marcus Yarns could work himself into playing time within the next year. Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller are holdovers from the previous coaching staff, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire (claimed off waivers), and Devin Neal (2025 NFL Draft) were acquired this offseason. While that seems like a lot of running backs, each player will have a role, and it's plain to see which player Yarns will eventually replace.

Given his pass-catching prowess, Yarns is clearly in line to ultimately replace Alvin Kamara. Yarns is an outstanding receiver and is capable of getting open on every level of the field. He's got big-play speed, evidenced by his 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and his speed is mighty apparent on film. Yarns will need to continue to improve upon his contact balance and ability to run between the tackles, but he will find his way onto the field sooner rather than later due in large part to his hands and route running.

Lan Larison New England Patriots

What if I told you that the New England Patriots just found back with a skill set comparable to Christian McCaffrey after the 2025 NFL Draft? Lan Larison out of UC Davis signed with the Patriots as a UDFA and will join a relatively crowded backfield. He'll try to find carries among names such as Antonio Gibson, Rhamondre Stevenson, and second-round draft pick TreVeyon Henderson. While Henderson projects as more of a third-down back at least early on, the hope is that he'll grow into an every-down back. Once the backfield begins to take shape, it's possible that Larison could find a way to stay on the field at the same time as Henderson.

Outside of his athleticism, Larison's most notable trait is his versatility. In his final season at UC Davis, he posted 1,465 yards and 16 carries on the ground, as well as 847 yards and six touchdowns on 62 receptions. Much like Marcus Yarns, he's able to get open on every level of the defense and can also be trusted on vertical routes. If he continues to develop his play strength, there's no reason he can become an integral part of the Patriots backfield.

Wide Receiver

Xavier Restrepo, Tennessee Titans

There aren't a lot of receivers on the Titans roster preventing him from becoming their starting slot receiver. His rapport with Tennessee's No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward only strengthens his ability to find his way into a starting role. In his lone season with Cam Ward at the University of Miami, Restrepo caught 69 passes en route to 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. Ward and Restrepo clearly have a connection, and it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see this dynamic duo making plays on Sundays in the very near future.

Much was made about Restrepo's 4.83 40-yard dash at Miami's Pro Day, it's been stated by those in attendance that he strained his hamstring in warmups prior to running the 40-yard dash. While training for the 40, Restrepo was consistently running in the mid-4.5 range. His film reveals that he has more than enough speed to separate from defenders and that likely won't change at the next level. He knows how to manipulate defenders, and he has tremendous lateral quickness as well. There's a reason he's the Hurricane's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, and those participating in Dynasty would be wise to stash him so that they might eventually benefit when he begins to fulfill his promise.

J.J. Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Outside of drafting Travis Hunter who will split time between wide receiver and cornerback this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't do much in the 2025 NFL to improve their wide receiver corps. However, their scouting department should get a lot of credit for identifying J.J. Jones as a player who could potentially make an impact for their team. Brian Thomas Jr. emerged as a playmaker as a rookie last season and now they've added Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown this offseason. Brown will line up in the slot as well as outside for the Jaguars but a player who can lift the top off of a defense on the other side of Brian Thomas Jr. is needed and Jones provides the Jaguars exactly that.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Jones does a great job of settling into zones and shielding defenders from the ball with his frame. He has strong hands at the catch point and tracks the ball exceptionally well down the field on vertical routes. He's more of a build-up speed runner, who gains separation the further he's asked to run, which makes him a viable deep threat. If he continues to work on his precision as a route runner and finds a way to get out of breaks a bit faster, he could break through this season and find a way into the Jaguars' wide receiver rotation.

Tight End

Jake Brinningstool, Kansas City Chiefs

Jake Brinningstool was a receiver in high school who became Clemson's all-time leader in receptions by a tight end. Despite his college production, Brinningstool fell out of the draft and the Chiefs were wise enough to pick him up. We all know the Chiefs' current situation at the tight end position. This season will likely be Travis Kelce's final season and last year's fourth-round pick Jared Wiley tore his ACL in practice last November. Considering the circumstances, Brinningstool may very well be Kelce's heir apparent.

He's a fluid route runner who can win in the short, intermediate, and deep passing game. He's got outstanding hands and they should be on full display during training camp due to a dearth of quality talent at the position. He'll need to focus on beating out another undrafted tight end in Tre Watson, but the fact that Brinningstool is more of a flex tight end, while Watson could be viewed as an in-line tight end or H-Back should make for enough variance for both players to make the roster at some capacity. With that said, Brinningstool is the player whose skill set most accurately resembles Travis Kelce.