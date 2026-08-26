August is a month when it seems like everything is changing every day in the redraft world. That can be very disorienting for a Dynasty Fantasy Football manager. We are supposed to be the pragmatic, patient group, with an eye towards the future. At least that's what we claim. It can be difficult in August, so it seemed like a good time to update my Dynasty rankings for all positions so you can see what I have, and haven't reacted to.

What may stand out is that there are not a lot of big changes. Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson moved up a few spots after they won the starting jobs. I am more confident Murray will hold on to his job, and wouldn't want to be counting on either Browns QB even in a Superflex league. At running back, it is probably unsurprising that Jonathon Brooks is up and Chuba Hubbard is down. I have been talking about this happening all year and it was accelerated by Hubbard's hamstring injury. Still, I am a little worried it is happening too fast. Once Hubbard is healthy, we should still expect a committee approach in Carolina. Jordyn Tyson was a significant faller due to a hamstring as well. That may seem rash for a rookie, but Tyson's red flag coming into the NFL was his injury history and I hate it when rookies miss camp. It is possible we don't see his upside until Year 2. In contrast, Jalen Coker was a big riser. He has had a good camp, got an extension this summer, and should see plenty of targets with Chris Brazzell out for the year.

On a recent episode of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, I gave my updated 2026 Rookie Rankings. Check them out:

The rankings below are for full PPR leagues and the quarterback rankings are specifically for Superflex leagues. In one-QB leagues, the upside QBs with future uncertainty are more valuable and the low-end starters who are all but guaranteed to keep their jobs are worth less. For example, Sam Darnold is worth more in Superflex leagues than he is in one-QB leagues, while Malik Willis and Kyler Murray are worth more in one-QB leagues. One final note: Contenders should value older stars more than these rankings do and rebuilders should value young players, particularly those who may be a year away.

Looking to strengthen your Dynasty roster? Check out the Fantasy Football must-draft list for Jamey and the entire Fantasy Football Today team to see which players they're targeting most in 2026 drafts

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings:

Dynasty Running Back Rankings:

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings:

Dynasty Tight End Rankings: