For the first time in more than a year, CeeDee Lamb is not ranked inside my top five wide receivers in Dynasty leagues. While he's still No. 6, that represents his lowest ranking since I started archiving past rankings in September of 2021. And there are some fast risers who could knock him out of the top-12 by the time I next update these rankings.

To be clear, Lamb hasn't been bad. He's never really been bad. It's just that we're 40 games into his NFL career and despite the way we've ranked him in the past, he's still not shown us the ability to be an elite wideout. The only time he's been earned an elite target share is when he's played with backup quarterbacks, and his efficiency hasn't been stellar either.

Since the start of 2020, Lamb is one of 17 wide receivers to earn at least 300 targets. Here are his efficieny ranks:

5th in yards per catch (13.3)

8th in yards per target (8.5)

12th in catch rate (64.1%)

13th in PPR FPPG

15th in yards per game (64.8)

His 13 touchdown catches are better than only Terry McLaurin and D.J. Moore. Moore and McLaurin are probably good comps. They are very good receivers we have hoped could become elite and just have not. Some of that may have to do with quarterback play, and that could be true for Lamb as well, which is why he could be a buy low.

Dak Prescott has only played in 24 games with since the start of 2020. So like Moore and McLaurin, Lamb as seen his share of bad quarterback play. If Prescott can stay healthy and Lamb can continue to improve (he doesn't turn 24 until next April), there is still some hope he could justify our high ranking of him. That's why he's still in my top six. But his hold on that post is tenuous at best, and Chris Olave, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and more are coming for his spot.

Lamb is a buy low, because many have dropped him out of their top-12 for good. Just know that you may just be buying for what his value will be in a few short months. That's the direction he's trending.