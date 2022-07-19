This is the sixth update to my Dynasty wide receiver rankings since the start of 2022. For the sixth month in a row, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Cooper Kupp have all ranked as top-five wide receivers. But it's been a revolving door as to the fifth member of that group.

In January, Davante Adams was No. 3, behind only Chase and Jefferson. The trade to the Raiders hurt his 2022 projection enough that he fell out of the top five by the end of March. As a 29-year-old wide receiver, Adams' 2022 projection greatly impacts his Dynasty rank. If he's not certain to be elite this year, he doesn't belong in the top five.

In March A.J. Brown moved into the top five. But as you probably know, Brown was dealt to the Eagles a month later, and like Adams, saw his stock drop. Brown isn't as dependent on his 2022 projection, but now he's added target volume and target accuracy concerns to go along with growing concerns about his ability to stay healthy.

In May Tee Higgins moved into the top five, and to be honest, I didn't love it. Higgins was more there by default, but he is 23 years old and tied to one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. It's just hard to justify two receivers on the same team as top five Dynasty wide receivers. Now that we're in July, we don't have to because D.J. Moore has ascended to fifth.

I can't write or say enough about how awesome I believe Moore will be this year with Baker Mayfield. He's my No. 6 wide receiver in redraft and he's only 25 years old. If you want the full case, you can find it here and here. The short version? Moore has already proven elite at earning targets and turning targets into production. Mayfield is a huge upgrade in terms of touchdown rate, and he'll provide the boost Moore needs to finally be an elite Fantasy wide receiver.

But I also don't want to discount the possibility that someone else is No. 5 next month. After all, the difference between Moore and Kupp in my model is larger than the difference between Moore and Deebo Samuel at WR15. Who knows? If Samuel starts 2022 as well as he played in 2021, he may be the next No. 5

Here are my updated top 100 Dynasty wide receivers: