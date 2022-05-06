For all the talk about what a bad draft class this was, the rookie wide receivers are showing very well in my first post-draft Dynasty rankings update. Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Treylon Burks, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams all landed inside my top 24, which means there are a lot of receivers in the 20s and 30s who show up as fallers.

Before the draft I had Wilson just ahead of London in my rookie-only rankings, but it was so close that Wilson being the first receiver drafted was just enough to tilt things in his favor. In a trade scenario I'd take either if the other person were to throw in even a third-round pick, it's that close. Either one could jump into the top 12 at the position a month into the 2022 season and I would not be surprised.

For most people it seems that Burks and Williams are not far behind them either. But Olave seems to be the one who was discounted because of his landing spot, and I'm not really sure why. He was drafted one pick behind Wilson, one pick ahead of Williams, and seven picks ahead of Treylon Burks. He arguably has the best quarterback of any of the Round 1 rookie receivers in Year 1 and I don't actually think it's that arguable.

It's possible that people are just that concerned about Michael Thomas on the other side of the field. And if 2019 Michael Thomas walks through that door, they may have a point. But I'm not sure the 2022 version is any more of a threat than Kyle Pitts, Robert Woods, or Elijah Moore. And with the way the past two seasons have gone, I'm not even sure how much longer we should expect Thomas to be a Saint.

All of that is to say that if you feel the same way I do and have a top-five rookie pick, it's worth seeing what you can get to move down to pick seven or eight. There's a very good chance one of those top five receivers is still there, especially if Skyy Moore continues his climb.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings: