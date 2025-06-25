One of the most difficult things to do in Fantasy Football is correctly analyze coach speak, beat writer reports, and cut-ups from training camp. We just had our first test with rookie camps and OTAs and for the most part, I didn't overreact. I did give Garrett Wilson a small target boost after camp reports of his rapport with Justin Fields. After all, I'm a sucker for the college QB and WR reunions. But it wasn't enough of a change for Wilson to move in this month's rankings update. I also lowered Jordan Addison's target share with his DUI hearing being scheduled and his 2025 suspension risk increasing, which cause him to fall a couple of spots. Two rookies moved in opposite directions, one because of reports of how ready he looked, the other because of how much time he missed.

Luther Burden missed OTAs with a soft tissue injury that no one seems eager to release details on. Burden getting healthy is obviously the main concern, but there are few things that bother me more about OTAs than a rookie missing summer work. He needs to learn Ben Johnson's offense, build chemistry with Caleb Williams, and earn the trust of both. Burden also specifically needs to show that his route tree is more diverse than what he was allowed to show at Missouri. He was my rookie WR4 and my WR27 overall last month, he's fallen to WR5 and WR30 overall this month, not a big drop, but a sign of what is to come if training camp doesn't go well.

One of the reasons Burden fell to WR5 in the class is because of the non-stop gushing from Tampa over fellow rookie Emeka Egbuka. I viewed Egbuka as one of the safest, most-ready wide receivers in this class. But his landing spot in Tampa, with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan gave me and everyone else pause. From reports this summer, I am not sure anyone is standing in Egbuka's path. McMillan isn't near as talented, Godwin is still recovering from an ankle injury, and Evans will turn 32 in August. You may just want to rely on the "roster good players" adage with Egbuka and forget about his target competition.

