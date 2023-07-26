Kadarius Toney left Day 1 of Kansas City Chiefs training camp with a knee injury and Tuesday he underwent surgery on that knee that will keep him out for the foreseeable future. The Chiefs are hopeful they'll have Toney by Week 1, but missing this much camp could be a big problem with his history of injuries and his lack of experience in the offense.

Toney dropped from WR42 to WR52 in the rankings below and I think it's fair to start wondering if he will ever be a full-time player in the NFL. The upside is still spectacular, but at some point, all of these injuries will begin to impact that athleticism that makes him so special. Toney is a hold for me in all formats right now but he might be a sell next time he's healthy. The rest of the Chiefs receiving corps is more interesting.

There have been two prevailing theories about the Chiefs wide receivers in 2023. The first was that Kadarius Toney was the clear No. 1. That seems less likely now. The second was that Travis Kelce is the only Chiefs pass-catcher that matters. That certainly wasn't true last year. Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster both had a month of WR1 production. Smith-Schuster had half a season of WR2 production. If one guy can step in, do his job, and stay healthy, he could make a leap in Dynasty value and win people leagues in 2023.

A month ago, I wrote that Skyy Moore could be that guy. At the very least, I expect he will be the one to get the biggest boost in value over the next month. If you were looking for an off-ramp before Moore plays anymore football, this would be your opportunity. I'm not so sure you should be. He's earning good reviews at camp, talking about how much different Year 2 in the league is for him and he is still the most likely Chief to earn that WR1 role in Toney's absence.

Chris Towers and I broke down the Dynasty value of the Chiefs receiving corps on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty with Adam Pfeifer

I don't want to forget about Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Richie James. They sneak into the bottom of the top 100 and will likely have roles this year. But it's really hard to believe either of them is ever going to be more than a tertiary option in this offense. Rashee Rice seems like a longshot as well, but the rookie has far more upside than the veterans if he proves to be the best rookie pass catcher under Andy Reid in Kansas City.

One name that also showed up on the first day of Chiefs training camp was Justyn Ross. Ross saw snaps with the first team and has spent the summer working out with Patrick Mahomes. He has at least as many injury concerns as Toney, but it's hard to forget how dominant he was as an 18 and 19-year-old at Clemson. Ross led the 2018 National Champions with 1,000 receiving yards as an 18-year-old. That team had Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow, and Travis Etienne on it. At the very least, go make sure Ross isn't sitting on the waiver wire in your Dynasty league.

Here are the rest of my updated Dynasty receiver rankings: