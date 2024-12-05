During the regular season I update my Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings once per week. You can always find links to the updated rankings over on the Dynasty Landing Page. I also host Fantasy Football Today Dynasty once per week. You can watch it on YouTube at 11:30 every Tuesday or listen to it wherever you listen to podcasts. Finally, those rankings help populate my Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Charts over at SportsLine. There is a trade chart for both one-QB and Superflex PPR leagues that gets updated once per week with the rankings.

What I don't get to do enough during the regular season is write about Dynasty Fantasy Football. With the playoffs approaching, I wanted to do just that, and give you a fresh look at my updated rankings by position. At the wide receiver position we have seen a bounce back in Dynasty value for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jameson Williams, and Quentin Johnston. All three former first round picks had seen their Dynasty value suffer because of a lack of production. All three have rebounded to some extent this year, with Smith-Njigba climbing back into the top 12 at the position.

It's worth remembering that all three of these rebounding receivers had miserable rookie seasons. That's particularly relevant to Rome Odunze, the number nine pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Odunze has just 41 catches for 543 yards and one touchdown, but I am aggressively buying if I can trade a late 2025 first for him. His path is most similar to Smith-Njigba's, with Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore standing in his way and Shane Waldron calling plays. He's also dealt with the additional challenge of Caleb Williams' development.

Xavier Worthy, Ricky Pearsall, and Xavier Legette are three other Round 1 wide receivers who may have seen their value drop in their rookie season. I am not near as optimistic about them as I am Odunze, but I am happy to buy any of them for a 2025 2nd. Same goes for Keon Coleman, who was taken with the first pick of Round 2 in the NFL Draft.

While certain rookie receivers have hit in Year 1, you're still best served being patient with Round 1 rookies who show any promise at all.

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings: