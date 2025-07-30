This is a dangerous time of year for Dynasty managers. We're barraged with near non-stop reports of where players are lining up, who they're catching passes from, and how big their role is going to be. Sometimes this is valuable information, sometimes it is just something the team was trying out that day. At wide receiver, it is even worse, because camp highlights from wide receivers can look spectacular. You don't want to ignore everything, but you also don't want to overreact to the wrong thing. As I adjust my Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings at the end of July, I wanted to share a few early reports that matter to me.

Jaylen Waddle moved up from WR29 to WR25 in this month's rankings, and that feels like it could be both too low and too high. Waddle was always going to get a boost after Jonnu Smith was traded to the Steelers and replaced by recently unretired Darren Waller. I feel better about that boost after our own Dave Richard went to Dolphins camp and reported that Waddle was both heavily involved in the game plan and regularly beating his man. I am also more likely to believe the positive on Waddle because I still believe in his talent, he just needs Mike McDaniel to give him more opportunities. With Smith gone, I am optimistic.

Jameson Williams is two spots ahead of Waddle in the rankings below, an example of what my friend Sigmund Bloom likes to call the drum beat effect. All summer long we have heard Head Coach Dan Campbell, Offensive Coordinator John Morton, and Williams himself talk about his growing and changing role. Like Waddle, I believe in Williams' talent, and the metrics back that up when he's gotten a change. He has averaged 9.8 yards per target over his career and has scored on 12.2% of his career touches. That second number isn't sustainable, but it also is the type of number that makes a coach want to get the ball in a player's hands. Williams was the 12th overall pick coming out of Alabama and has produced elite efficiency. He's also still just 24 years old. No one should be surprised by a breakout.

Wan'Dale Robinson and Demario Douglas are two guys who are lower ranked, but bigger movers. Robinson saw 140 targets last year, but the efficiency was awful. The addition of Russell Wilson, and Dan Schneier's observation that Robinson is running more vertical routes as made me hopeful that he could sneak into WR3 consideration this season. Douglas has all but secured the coveted slot role in Josh McDaniels' offense according to a variety of reports. These guys should still be dirt cheap in your Dynasty leagues, and they may not be done rising before the season starts.

One example of positive buzz I am having a hard time getting behind is Marvin Harrison, Jr. He is still a top-10 wide receiver for me, but I am getting more nervous, not more excited. Sure, he has made some remarkable catches in camp, but they mostly seem to be the same downfield routes between the numbers and the sideline. I would be much more excited to see Harrison working in the middle of the field. I don't doubt Harrison's talent, but his role last year was not one that would offer reliable weekly production. So far I have seen little reason to expect that will change.

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings: