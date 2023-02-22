The second 2023 update to my Dynasty rankings includes a partial implementation of my 2023 projections. I don't want to lean too heavily on those projections this time of year, because there's so much left to change, but they are factored in, to a lesser degree. And two players who could get a big boost based on potential changes, or a lack of them, are Josh Palmer and Tyquan Thornton.

Palmer's boost would come from the potential departure of Keenan Allen. Allen will turn 31 in April and has a $21.7 million cap hit in 2023. Only $6.9 million of that is already dead money, with another $3.5 guaranteeing in March. Unless Allen agrees to a pay cut, he should be gone. And the Chargers may just let Palmer slide into his role.

Palmer is still just 24 years old and showed flashes last year of the potential that made him a third-round pick in 2021. He played at least 70% of the snaps in 12 contests and scored at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in half of those games. Another year of development and the absence of Allen could have him poised to make a leap, it's just hard to project that at this point.

Thornton is more hoping the Patriots don't bring back Jakobi Meyers or sign anyone of significance to replace him. The Patriots' 2002 second-round pick didn't do much as a rookie but his playing time increased as the season went on; he played 88% of the snaps or more in four of his final five games. The only time all season he received more than five targets he caught three of them for 60 yards and a score. A strong offseason could put him in position to be the Patriots No. 1 wide receiver by September unless they make a splash at the position.

Both Palmer and Thornton should be relatively cheap, and with rookie drafts not that far away I'd be willing to deal a 2023 second for Palmer or a third-round pick for Thornton. If everything goes well this summer that could look like a steal by training camp.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings: