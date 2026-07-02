Dynasty Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Buy Quentin Johnston and Xavier Worthy

There seems to be a pretty strong consensus in the Fantasy Football world that the Mike McDaniel hire was a home run for the Los Angeles Chargers. People are talking Super Bowl again, and Fantasy managers are fired up about drafting Omarion Hampton, Justin Herbert, and Ladd McConkey. I have even heard some hype about Keaton Mitchell. The one guy who doesn't seem to be getting the McDaniel boost is Quentin Johnston. That makes Johnston one of my favorite buys in Dynasty as we enter training camp.

It may be surprising to hear, but Johnston actually led the Chargers in receiving yards per game (52.5) and receiving touchdowns (8) in 2025. In his last 17 regular season games he has 72 catches for 987 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers would have made him WR22 on a per game basis last year. If he stays healthy, and McDaniel makes Johnston even a little more efficient, Johnston could be a top 20 wide receiver in 2026. He's still just 24 years old, yet in current Dynasty consensus rankings he ranks as WR54. I'm not sure you can find a cheaper Dynasty buy that combines Johnston's youth and upside.

I had Matthew Rupert from Couch Scouts on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to discuss recent rankings risers like Brian Thomas Jr. and Christian Watson. Check it out:

Youth and upside may be about all Xavier Worthy has going for him. He only has 1,170 receiving yards in his first two NFL seasons combined. While his blazing speed still shows up on film, so does ho his poor ball tracking skills on deep passes. And Patrick Mahomes hasn't exactly done Worthy any favors on those deep balls. Enter Eric Bienemy, who is returning to the Chiefs to replace Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator. While conventional wisdom says the coordinator in Kansas City doesn't matter because it's Andy Reid's offense, it is also true that Mahomes' best football has come with Bienemy on the sideline.

The Chiefs have told anyone who would listen that their big plans for Worthy in 2025 were blown up when Worthy collided with Travis Kelce in Week 1. The speedy receiver was never 100% after that, and his production showed it. The Chiefs didn't add anyone who should cut into Worthy's role, and we may see a concentrated target tree with Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Worthy accounting for a large share of Mahomes' targets. Worthy is still just 23 years old, and it used to be commonplace to expect talented wideouts to break out in Year 3. The fact that he has fallen outside of the consensus top 40 wide receivers shows that Dynasty managers have mostly given up on that possibility.

While the addition of Kenneth Walker could make the Chiefs more run-heavy, we also expect a significant reduction in Mahomes' rush attempts with him coming off of the torn ACL. It's also likely that having a run game that defenses have to worry about opens things up downfield for Worthy. At his current cost, it's worth making that bet and seeing if the speedster can finally get on the same page with his quarterback.

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings: