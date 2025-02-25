Dynasty rankings are always a snapshot in time, but maybe never more than right now. From the end of the Super Bowl to the start of free agency it feels like a stable time when very little should change. Don't be fooled, this is the calm before the storm. In the next three months chaos is going to reign in these rankings and others. The best we can do is know where the volatility is going in.

I don't see a lot of that potential volatility in the top 15. Tee Higgins maybe, but it sure sounds like the Bengals intend on keeping him for at least one more year. After the top 15? Get ready for some wild movement.

Garrett Wilson (WR16) is the first wide receiver not named Malik Nabers in the rankings that I really have no idea who his quarterback will be. Same goes for WR24 George Pickens and WR34 Jerry Jeudy. I don't hold that against Nabers because he's a rookie, and I can't imagine his QB play in 2025 will be worse than it was in 2024. Also in this range are some of my favorite free agents in Dynasty: Chris Godwin and Davante Adams. Deebo Smauel isn't a free agent but it is sounding more and more like he won't be a 49er in 2025. Also in this range are injury concerns Rashee Rice and Brandon Aiyuk as well as a handful of wide receivers who could see their role replaced by a free agent, a draft pick, or both.

This is the range I would be more likely to move off than move too because they have both uncertainty and a high cost. But risk works both ways. If you want to target cheaper wide receivers in Dynasty who could see their value increase in the next three months I would suggest Cooper Kupp, Keenan Allen, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and Marquise Brown. Jennings and Pearsall could be double winners if Samuel is dealt and Aiyuk's rehab takes longer than expected.

I had Scott Boulanger on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to discuss the anatomy of a top-12 Dynasty wide receiver and how many 2025 prospects fit the bill. Check it out:

Here are my updated Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: