Wide receiver is supposed to be a more stable position in Dynasty than running back. In theory, if you hit on a wide receiver, he could be in your starting lineup for the next eight years. And there is some evidence of that stability in the rankings below. Every wide receiver who is currently in my top nine was in my top 12 one year ago. And they will all be 27 or younger when the 2026 season starts, so they could stay in the top 12 when the season begins. After that top nine is Tetairoa McMillan, who wasn't even in the NFL one year ago. After that, things get a little crazy.

Rashee Rice is currently at WR11, and I am not sure how anyone could rank him appropriately right now. Rice has shown the ability to be ranked as high as WR6, but every offseason, we have to deal with either an injury or a potential suspension, or both. I have left him at WR11 as his most recent legal troubles get sorted out, but I'm more likely to sell at that ranking than buy. The guy right behind him, George Pickens, will move ahead of him as soon as his contract gets sorted out, but dealing with the Cowboys, there is still a little bit of potential drama left in that scenario. And that rounds out the top 12.

View Heath Cummings' way-too-early 2026 wide receiver projections here.

Amongst the 12 guys I have ranked between WR13 and WR24, three have huge quarterback questions (Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, and Jaylen Waddle), two are legitimate trade candidates (A.J. Brown and Brian Thomas Jr.), and eight of the 12 will have new play callers in 2026. I still believe virtually all of them still have top 12 upside, and Brown is the only one with anything close to age concerns. If you are looking for the most stable player in the WR2 range, it may just be Chris Olave.

Earlier in February, I had Adam Pfeifer from FTN Fantasy on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to break down the state of the wide receiver position in Dynasty. Check it out:

Olave heads into 2026 with the same coach and quarterback that he had in 2025, when he set career highs in catches (100), yards (1,163), and touchdowns (nine). He doesn't even turn 26 years old until June. That being said, the future beyond 2026 is anything but predictable. We don't have nearly enough tape on Tyler Shough to suggest he's the long-term answer at QB for the Saints, and Olave is currently slated to become a free agent after this season. My expectation is if Shough loses his job this year, it is because the Saints lose enough games to draft an even better quarterback prospect in a much better 2027 class. And I would be pretty shocked if Olave doesn't sign a long-term deal to stay in New Orleans.

Of course, the WR2 landscape will also be changed significantly by the 2026 NFL Draft. I anticipate Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson will all rank inside my top 15 at the position once they are drafted, and there's a chance Denzel Boston or KC Concepcion sneak inside the top 24. This position should remain pretty stable in the top 10, but there are plenty of coming changes to the WR2 ranks.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings: