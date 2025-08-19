The vast majority of the Dynasty Fantasy Football analysts I have come to know in my time in the industry prefer tiers to rankings. We believe they are more indicative of reality, as opposed to linear rankings, and they are more helpful for Fantasy managers. Some managers feel the same, but the other thing most Fantasy analysts know is that rankings are still king. People want an answer when they ask, "Malik Nabers or CeeDee Lamb?" Even if the best answer is: "they're in the same tier." This month, as we head ever closer to point-scoring season in Dynasty leagues, I have decided to give you both. Below you will find updated rankings and tiers for the wide receiver position.

Admittedly, one of the most difficult wide receivers to rank in any format is Rashee Rice. I am currently below consensus on him. I think the argument of those who are much higher is that the suspension risk is just a 2025 issue, and that isn't wrong. But as someone who is very complicated to rank in 2025, I am not sure the rest of Rice's profile is as solid as many think.

Let's start with the good. The former second-round pick caught 43 passes for 518 yards and three touchdowns in the final six games of his rookie season. He opened his second year with 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in his first three games before suffering a knee injury in Week 4. Throw in his 26-262-1 as a rookie in the playoffs and you can piece together a 13-game sample of 93-1,068-6, or 19.1 PPR Fantasy points per game. He's still just 25 years old. Wheels up, even if you lose the second half of this season, right?

There are a couple of complicating factors. One, only three of those games included 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy, and they were the first three games of Worthy's career. In Worthy's last six games, including the playoffs, he caught 40 passes for 477 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 21.6 PPR FPPG in that stretch. Of course, it was all without Rice. At the very least, there is at least some risk that neither Chiefs receiver sees as much volume as they did in their best stretches. That could be a big problem for Rice.

The reason Rice is so volume dependent is because of how unique his role is. In 20 career NFL games he has a microscopic aDOT of 4.9. How rare is that? Rice and Wan'Dale Robinson are the only two receivers in the past seven years to see at least 100 targets with an aDOT under 5.0. Expand the search to receivers under 6.0 and you get five more names, with Chris Godwin and JuJu Smith-Schuster being the only receivers to top 14 PPR FPPG. Even at 7.0 there are only 16 seasons since 2018, and only three of them topped 15 FPPG.

Perhaps Rice is a true unicorn. Perhaps his route tree expands and he continues to have the same success. Maybe the suspension isn't even as bad as we're currently fearing. But I do think there are more concerns than just how many games he will miss this year and when he will miss them. It is certainly possible that Worthy, the younger receiver with better draft capital, seizes the WR1 role in Rice's absence, but maybe not. That is too many maybes for me to rank him in the top 20 at the position, where he has most recently been drafted in Dynasty. This is not a call to sell him, just make sure if you're buying low you are buying low enough.

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers: