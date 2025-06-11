The first thing that will strike you about the wide receiver tiers below is that Ja'Marr Chase is not only my number one Dynasty wide receiver, he is also in a tier of his own in my Dynasty Tiers. Chase has volleyed the top spot in my Dynasty wide receiver rankings with Justin Jefferson for the last three years, and more often than not they have been in the same tier. Part of the reason for Chase's ascension is that he just produced a career year, that also would have been a career year for Jefferson. Chase's 17 touchdowns in 2025 are more than Jefferson has in the last two years combined. While touchdowns aren't sticky, Joe Burrow gives Chase more touchdown upside than we could associate with J.J. McCarthy, and the risk of McCarthy lowers Jefferson's floor ever so slightly. Add in that Chase is nine months younger and it is nearly impossible to make the argument for Jefferson over Chase, hence the tier break.

While history would say that Jefferson is the most likely Tier 2 wide receiver to jump back into Tier 1, I don't think Malik Nabers is far behind. As a 21-year-old rookie, he earned more than 10 targets per game and produced 109-1,204-7 with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle throwing him the ball. He has three quarterbacks on the roster that are right now likely better passers than anyone he's ever played a real NFL game with. Russell Wilson is still average for an NFL starter, who's a step up from Jones and Jameis Winston is the best backup a wide receiver could ever ask for. Just ask Jerry Jeudy. The wild card, and the upside for Nabers, is Jaxson Dart. If Wilson is good this year I am not sure we will see Dart until the Giants are out of contention, but if Dart plays and looks legit Nabers could challenge for WR1 overall this season and in Dynasty. He is four full years younger than Jefferson.

Other potential risers early in the season are most of Tier 3. A.J. Brown is the only wide receiver in this tier who is older than 24 years old and he's also the only wide receiver in this tier who has shown us his true upside. Any other receiver in this tier that produces like a top-five wide receiver in the first month of 2025 will get the benefit of the doubt amongst Dynasty managers and be thrust Tier 2 by consensus.

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers: