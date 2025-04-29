The general consensus coming into the 2025 NFL Draft was that this is a down year at the wide receiver position. I shared that opinion, and I mostly still do, but the class got better on Thursday night. More specifically, the class got better when the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to take Travis Hunter and then spent the weekend telling everyone who would listen that Hunter would primarily play wide receiver.

Hunter was widely viewed as both the best receiver and cornerback in the class, but for Fantasy Football purposes that wasn't necessarily a good thing. While there is some concern that Hunter's defensive work could negatively affect his Fantasy production, I feel much better about Hunter than I did a month ago. It also doesn't hurt that he landed with a better quarterback than I really thought possible a month ago. All of that is to say, Hunter is now my WR1 in the class and a top-12 wide receiver in Dynasty. There is certainly a lot of risk at that cost, but it's also possible that Hunter is a consensus top-five wide receiver in the future.

Tetairoa McMillan is my number two wide receiver in the class and comes in at number 18 in the rankings below. I do think he has top-12 upside, but I don't think he has the same upside as Hunter, even if he's a little bit safer. McMillan is a big-bodied receiver, but he's also a better route runner underneath than many his size. I do have some concerns about him separating in the NFL, and with Bryce Young elevating his play.

Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka, and Luther Burden all rank between WR24 and WR31. The general sentiment when I shared that on social media was that I was too high on all three. The problem is that I could see any of these guys joining McMillan in the top 20. Golden was the fastest wide receiver in the draft and joins a Green Bay offense desperate for a WR1. Egbuka was arguably the most polished wide receiver in the draft, but he'll have to wait a year for Chris Godwin or Mike Evans to step aside. And Burden, whew. He has a very particular set of skills and they are spectacular. Would you trust anyone more than Ben Johnson to get the most out of those skills? Yes, at least one of these guys is probably ranked too high. I would just bet one of them is ranked too low also.

Here are the rest of the rookies in my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings: