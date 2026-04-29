The NFL Draft is over, which means rookie drafts are happening in dynasty leagues. With that in mind, here's a three-round mock draft for you to use as a guide in a 12-team, one-quarterback, PPR league.



This draft just takes into account a best-player available approach with the rookies. These are not rookies being added to established dynasty rosters, which might alter how you draft for your team.



In most rookie drafts this year in one-quarterback leagues, the top six picks will likely be the same, in some order, with Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Jadarian Price and KC Concepcion. Fernando Mendoza, who fell in this draft, could be in the mix as well -- and he's a top two selection in Superflex leagues.



This was a non-snake draft, and we used a scoring system of all touchdowns are worth six points, one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception.



Our draft order is as follows:



1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

3. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff

4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

5. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor

8. Joe Polito, CBS Sports Social Media Coordinator

9. Erik Guenther, Podcast Listener

10. Jason Magnone, Podcast Listener

11. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Coordinator

12. Bradley Curnett, Podcast Listener



Round 1

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

2. Carnell Tate, WR, Titans

3. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

4. Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles

5. Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks

6. KC Concepcion, WR, Browns

7. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Panthers

8. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets

9. Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders

10. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets

11. Denzel Boston, WR, Browns

12. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders



I expect that most rookie drafts in one-quarterback leagues will have Love at No. 1 and Concepcion at No. 6. What happens in between is where it gets interesting.



My top six are Love, Tate, Lemon, Tyson, Price and Concepcion. A Fantasy manager in need of a running back could value Price at No. 2 overall, and he should have the chance for a quality season -- and hopefully career -- in Seattle, depending on what happens with Zach Charbonnet (knee) once he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.



The top three receivers should all be special, but Tate has the best path to be the No. 1 option in the passing game for his team. I loved Lemon landing in Philadelphia, especially with A.J. Brown about to be traded, and Lemon could challenge DeVonta Smith for the top spot on the depth chart. Tyson could also pose a threat to Chris Olave in New Orleans, and it will be fun to track this trio for many years to come.



Concepcion is a tier behind that trio for me, and I'm excited to see what happens with him and Boston, who fell in this draft to No. 11. Boston may end up being a better Fantasy option than Concepcion, and I would consider drafting Boston as high as No. 7 overall in this format.



I didn't love the Brazzell selection at No. 7 here, but he should be a playmaker for the Panthers. He just projects as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, given his skill set.



Cooper and Sadiq will hopefully be productive with Geno Smith for the Jets, but we might not see the best of that duo until 2027 when New York finds an upgrade at quarterback.



I was surprised to see Williams at No. 9 overall, but he's an interesting rookie given his landing spot with Washington. For now, he should be second on the team in targets behind Terry McLaurin, and Williams is worth a look at the back end of Round 1 in rookie drafts.



As for Mendoza, this was a steal at No. 12 overall. In one-quarterback leagues, he should probably be drafted at No. 7 overall behind Love, Tate, Lemon, Tyson, Price and Concepcion.

Round 2

1. Eli Stowers, TE, Eagles

2. Chris Bell, WR, Dolphins

3. Germie Bernard, WR, Steelers

4. Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos

5. Ty Simpson, QB, Rams

6. Malachi Fields, WR, Giants

7. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Titans

8. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers

9. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders

10. Ted Hurst, WR, Buccaneers

11. Emmett Johnson, RB, Chiefs

12. Kaytron Allen, RB, Commanders



Given the lack of excitement for this rookie class, you can see a wide range of players in consideration for Round 2. I started the round with Stowers, who could be the starting tight end for the Eagles in 2027 since Dallas Goedert is playing this season on a one-year deal, and that gives Stowers huge potential in the future.



We had five running backs selected in this round, but none of them are expected to start in Week 1 if everyone is healthy. I like Coleman the best since he could eventually take over as the No. 1 running back in Denver in 2027 if JK Dobbins is done with the Broncos. And Singleton could eventually emerge as a playmaker for the Titans, especially since he's a bigger back compared to Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.



Allen might have the easiest competition to find a starting job since Washington's top running backs are currently Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols. This is a backfield to monitor in training camp. But Washington and Johnson are slated for backup roles for sure to open the season.



The receivers selected in this round are all likely third on the depth chart for their teams this season. The one who could get the most targets is Bell since Miami's receiving corps is terrible, but he's coming off an ACL tear and might not play much in 2026. Long-term, Bell could be a prominent playmaker for the Dolphins when healthy.



I also think Stribling and Hurst could have productive roles for their teams in the future, but it might not happen in 2026. And Fields is one to monitor, depending on the health of Malik Nabers (knee).



Simpson is worth drafting in Round 2 in one-quarterback leagues, and he'll be a Round 1 selection in Superflex formats. You just have to be patient with Simpson and wait for Matthew Stafford to retire from the Rams.

Round 3

1. Zachariah Branch, WR, Falcons

2. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Ravens

3. Skyler Bell, WR, Bills

4. Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins

5. Bryce Lance, WR, Saints

6. Eli Raridon, TE, Patriots

7. Brenen Thompson, WR, Chargers

8. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Ravens

9. Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers

10. Adam Randall, RB, Ravens

11. Oscar Delp, TE, Saints

12. Demond Claiborne, RB, Vikings



I was happy to get Branch with the first pick of this round, and he could be the No. 2 receiver for the Falcons in his rookie campaign. He should see a decent amount of targets behind Drake London, but he also has to contend with Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. That said, he's one of my favorite sleepers in this rookie class.



Douglas could also have a prominent role, given the lack of talent in Miami's receiving corps. And Lance should emerge as the No. 3 receiver for the Saints behind Olave and Tyson.



The three running backs in this round are also interesting because Black could emerge as the No. 2 running back for the 49ers behind Christian McCaffrey, giving him handcuff appeal. Randall could also be the backup to Derrick Henry in Baltimore. And Claiborne might be able to carve out a role behind Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason in Minnesota, which is a backfield that could look entirely different in 2027.