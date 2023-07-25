With training camps starting around the league, there are still four veteran running backs with top-12 seasons on their resumes who are unsigned. All four of them fell in the most recent update of my Dynasty running back rankings, but Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt were already outside of my top 40 running backs. We're still holding out some hope for Dalvin Cook, but that hope is fading fast.

There have been multiple reports about teams that are interested in Cook and depending on who you ask, he may even have received some offers. Like most of the backs this offseason, he's apparently unhappy with those offers.

Cook will turn 28 in August, and last year was the first time in his career that he didn't miss multiple games due to injury. It appears that no team is jumping at the opportunity to pay him like the feature back he's been. That indicates to me that no team will plan on using Cook like the feature back he's been, which would be pretty crushing to his Dynasty value.

A 28-year-old running back's Dynasty value is dependent almost entirely on his age 28 season, because we have no good reason to expect anything beyond age 28, especially for a back with an injury track record like Cook's. Add in some off-field concerns and Cook's ranking of RB30 feels more like it's too high than too low.

The reason I haven't dropped Cook further is that it is still July. He could sign this week on a deal that signals he's the unquestioned starter and he would move up in these rankings. But if he isn't signed by the time we do the August rankings update, you can expect him to join Elliott, Fournette, and Hunt outside the top 40. At least one of those backs is likely to be a lot lower than that by the time we get to September.

Here are my updated Dynasty running back rankings: