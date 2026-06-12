Dynasty Fantasy Football Tight End Tiers: Isaiah Likely stands alone in Tier 3 due to breakout potential

I am not sure you can find universal agreement on anything in the Dynasty Fantasy Football world. But the top two tiers at the tight end position are pretty close. Sure, some may argue that Brock Bowers should be in a tier of his own, or that Colston Loveland hasn't quite earned Tier 1 status. But for the most part, we seem to have agreement that Bowers, Loveland, Trey McBride, Tyler Warren, Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts, and Harold Fannin make up the top two tiers. After that, well, there is plenty to argue about.

As you'll see below, it's actually pretty clear in terms of how I value the players. Isaiah Likely has Tier 3 all to himself. Likely signed a three-year deal with the Giants in the offseason. That keeps him tied to Head Coach John Harbaugh, but frees him from Mark Andrews. Over the last three seasons, Likely has played 866 snaps without Andrews on the field and has earned a 20.9% target share and averaged 9.24 yards per target. If he matches those numbers in New York, he could top 1,000 yards in 2026.

Recently, I had Alfredo Brown on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. We talked about how to rank win-now tight ends like George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Mark Andrews. Check it out:

While Likely's connection to Harbaugh brings familiarity, it's his offensive coordinator who offers optimism. Matt Nagy has been running the Andy Reid offense the past three seasons, which has dedicated a 29.4% target share to tight ends over the past three seasons. With Malik Nabers still rehabbing this injury, Likely could be the number one target in the offense early in the season, and has an excellent chance to finish top two on the team in targets. He just turned 26 years old, so if Likely pops early in the season, there is still room for his value to go up, and he could certainly join Tier 2 during the 2026 season.

After you get past Likely, it is a lot of hope and a little floor, but very few guaranteed Fantasy starters beyond 2026. The one guy in Tier 4 that I have some hope for a 2026 breakout that lasts is Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid had a career year on a per-route basis, but just has not been able to stay healthy enough to play even close to a full complement of snaps. He is healthy right now, and if he stays there, he could finally deliver on the upside we all believe he has. Kincaid led all tight ends with an average of 2.83 yards per route run last year, but finished 48th in routes run, at 202.

The guy right behind Kincaid, Greg Dulcich, averaged 2.39 YPRR on an even smaller sample size, 141 targets. Dulcich could be one of the best sleepers at the position, as the Dolphins have very little target competition for him. He also may be on the waiver wire in some Dynasty leagues. Add him if he is.

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Tiers: