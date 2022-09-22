The first two weeks of the season have seen Drake London and Garrett Wilson turn from elite wide receiver prospects to starting Fantasy wide receivers, and they're both firmly inside my top 20 Dynasty wide receivers. I don't expect that to change any time soon.

London was first to strike and appears the most solidified as his team's No. 1 wide receiver. He was the fifth-youngest wide receiver since 1992 to earn seven targets in Week 1 of his rookie season. The four others were Larry Fitzgerald, Mike Evans, Brandin Cooks, and Drake's teammate, Kyle Pitts. Then in Week 2 he became the third-youngest player ever to earn 12 targets in a game.

As a former first-round pick, who put up 88-1,084-7 in eight games at USC in 2021, London is now at No. 8 in the rankings below. For a rebuilding team, he may be a top-12 asset at any position after his fantastic start to the season. Some were worried he'd be stuck behind Kyle Pitts in the pecking order, but it's been the exact opposite in their first two games together.

Wilson was even better in Week 2, scoring 30 Fantasy points on 14 targets. He leads the NFL with eight red-zone targets through the first two weeks of the season and he was a part-time player the first three quarters of Week 1. In the five quarters since, he's earned a 28% target share.

For 2021, Wilson has a few more concerns because Zach Wilson is expected to return soon and he's not as good a passer as Joe Flacco currently is. There's also some risk that Elijah Moore and Corey Davis impact his target share, but Wilson has elite pedigree just like London. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft. With guys like that, you probably shouldn't second guess early production. It's more likely he earns more targets rest of season than fewer.

Wilson is a few spots behind London, but that's mostly due to 2021 projections. If you have either on your Dynasty roster you should feel outstanding about your WR1 of the future.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings: