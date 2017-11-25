Bibbs reached a deal to join the Redskins' practice squad Friday.

Bibbs injured his knee during training camp before being waived/injured by the Redskins. The 24-year-old spent his first three seasons with the Broncos, but mainly saw action in 12 games last year. The Redskins have dealt with a handful of injuries at running back this season, so if they see anymore Bibbs could potentially get called up.

