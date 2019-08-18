The Bills released Gaines (core muscle/groin) with an injury settlement Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Gaines suffered the injury during practice, and was deemed to be out "a few weeks" following his diagnosis. Gaines had been competing for a starting cornerback role in Buffalo, but was only seeing second-team reps before his injury. Now that he's been released, once healthy Gaines is free to sign with any team in the league, and could be a hot commodity in free agency.

