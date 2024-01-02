Watch Now:

Jenkins signed with the Raiders' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jenkins went undrafted in 2023 out of Georgia Tech. After initially signing with the Jets, he was unable to make their 53-man roster out of training camp and eventually joined the Eagles' practice squad in November, where he was ultimately waived just a couple weeks later. He'll work to make the most of his limited opportunity in Las Vegas during the team's final week of practice before their season comes to an end.

