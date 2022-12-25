Brown hauled in six of eight targets for 103 yards during Saturday's 40-34 loss at Dallas.

Since a sparse Week 10 performance against the Commanders (one seven-yard catch on four targets), Brown has notched 100 receiving yards three times over the last six outings, with that trio all coming in the past four contests. Overall, during that six-game stretch, he's accrued a 36-579-4 line on 53 targets. And the most recent outburst from Brown occurred with Gardner Minshew and not Jalen Hurts (shoulder) under center. There's also a chance Hurts misses a Week 17 matchup with the Saints on Sunday, Jan. 1, but Brown's production doesn't appear to be bothered by the Eagles' quarterback play.