Brown (ankle/rest) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
During the media-access portion of the session, both Brown and DeVonta Smith (knee) were spotted hauling in passes during individual drills, per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Both wide receivers maintained their activity level for a second straight day, which, in Brown's case, isn't a surprise after he rolled his ankle during this past Monday's loss to the Commanders. In the end, Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Brown enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.