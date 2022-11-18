Brown (ankle/rest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Brown reportedly rolled his ankle in the first half last week when he caught only one pass for seven yards in a loss to Washington, but he managed limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. Fellow wideout DeVonta Smith (knee) also avoided an injury designation and should be fine to handle his usual role Sunday against CB Stephon Gilmore and the Colts.