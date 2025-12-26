Brown (teeth) is participating in the early portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Brown was listed as a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, so it's encouraging to now see him back on the field in at least a limited capacity. The star wideout is recovering from a dental procedure undergone earlier this week, but he seems to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's showdown against the Bills. The release of Friday's official practice report will reveal whether Brown is assigned an injury designation for Week 17.