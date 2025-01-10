Brown (knee) is participating in Friday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Brown was limited in practice Wednesday then sat out Thursday's session, so it's encouraging to see him back on the field in some capacity Friday. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith is not practicing Friday due to back tightness, but he's expected to be available for Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Packers, while Jalen Hurts has cleared the concussion protocol. Friday's official injury report will reveal whether Brown's status is truly uncertain for Sunday's game, or whether his missed practices have been more related to maintenance.