Brown recorded 10 receptions on 12 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 24-15 loss to the Bears.

Brown was one of the few bright spots in an Eagles' offense that otherwise looked stagnant again. He accounted for both of the team's touchdowns with scores from 33 and four yards away, his second consecutive game reaching the end zone. Brown chipped in four additional receptions of at least 15 yards to top the century mark for the second straight matchup. While it's still been a disappointing season overall from Brown, he appears to have overtaken DeVonta Smith as Jalen Hurts' favorite target for the time being.