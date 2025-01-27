Brown caught six of eight targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 55-23 win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

After being held to three catches for 24 yards over the first two games of this playoff run, Brown bounced back with four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone. That production included a 31-yard catch on fourth down in the second quarter on a drive that culminated in the third of Philadelphia's seven rushing touchdowns, followed by a four-yard Brown touchdown catch in the final minute of the first half. Brown paced the Eagles in receiving yards to help clinch their second Super Bowl berth in three years. Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9 will either be a rematch against the Chiefs or a battle against the Bills.