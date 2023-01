Brown recorded four catches on nine targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints.

The Eagles offense was held in check for much of the day, and Brown had only two catches for 15 yards until late in the third quarter. Things changed quickly, however, as he had a catch and run of 78 yards to reach the end zone and account for the longest play of the day by either team. Brown has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in each of his last six games.