Brown recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams.

The Eagles had taken to the air sparingly in the first two weeks of this season, and Brown entered the game with 35 total yards from scrimmage. However, Philadelphia fell behind early against the Rams and Jalen Hurts had to attempt 32 passes in a comeback effort, allowing Brown to get more opportunity. He turned that into several highlight-worthy plays, including a 38-yard catch deep down the right sideline early in the third quarter and a nine-yard touchdown catch one possession later. It's no surprise that Brown was productive when given the chance, and the Eagles could be pushed once again in a Week 4 matchup against the Bucs.