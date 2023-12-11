Brown secured nine of 13 targets for 94 yards in the Eagles' 33-13 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. He also lost a fumble.

The Eagles offense turned in a disappointing effort as a whole, but Brown put together a productive night that featured team highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets. However, the talented wideout also fumbled on the Cowboys' 44-yard line after a seven-yard grab early in the third quarter, his first turnover of the campaign. Brown now has a 17-208 line over the last two contests, affording him plenty of momentum going into a Week 15 road battle against the Seahawks on Dec. 18.